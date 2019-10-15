Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentuckytown Baptist Church
Whitewright, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Caraway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Caraway


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray Caraway Obituary
Donald Ray Caraway was born November 10, 1955 in Denison, Texas to Jimmie Ray Caraway and Dixie Irene Wilson Caraway. He passed away on October 7, 2019 at his home in Whitewright, Texas at the age of 63 years.
Donald was a life long resident of Whitewright. He had many friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived his aunt, Edith Wills of Amarillo; numerous cousins; special friend, Melanie Lansford; and many other friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Dixie Caraway; brother, David Caraway; grandparents, Arthur and Maude Mae Hunter Caraway, and Clark E. and Eunice Rice Wilson.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on his birthday, November 10, 2019 at 2PM at Kentuckytown Baptist Church, Whitewright, Texas. Brother Phillip Smith will officiate.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now