Donald Ray Caraway was born November 10, 1955 in Denison, Texas to Jimmie Ray Caraway and Dixie Irene Wilson Caraway. He passed away on October 7, 2019 at his home in Whitewright, Texas at the age of 63 years.
Donald was a life long resident of Whitewright. He had many friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived his aunt, Edith Wills of Amarillo; numerous cousins; special friend, Melanie Lansford; and many other friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Dixie Caraway; brother, David Caraway; grandparents, Arthur and Maude Mae Hunter Caraway, and Clark E. and Eunice Rice Wilson.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on his birthday, November 10, 2019 at 2PM at Kentuckytown Baptist Church, Whitewright, Texas. Brother Phillip Smith will officiate.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
