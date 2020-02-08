|
Donald Ray Pennington, age 63, of Denison, TX, passed away, with his family near, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence. Don was born on March 10, 1955 in Columbus, OH to Gene Pennington & Peggy Thorn Pennington. He married the love of his life, Donna, on April 25, 1988 in Irving, TX. Donna preceded him in death 2016. He was a self-employed contractor.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; Angie Pennington of Austin, TX, Justin Ford of McKinney, TX, Dustie Ford of McKinney, TX, his brother; Kevin Pennington of Denison, TX, his sister; Paula Pennington of Denison, TX, six grandchildren; Morgan Sartor & husband Tristan, Sidney Boaz, Hannah Boaz, Dion Golston, Landon Bowen, Logan Bowen, two great-grandchildren; Addilynn Covington, Taegen Covington, other extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Donna in 2016, daughter; Misty Pennington and his parents; Gene & Peggy Pennington.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 4:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. David Beshers will officiate. Family & friends visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020