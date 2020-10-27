Donald Ray Till, age 72 of Pottsboro, TX, passed away, with his family near, at his residence on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Donald was born on February 26, 1948 in Palestine, TX to Wilburn Luther Till & Gladys Barnes Till.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife; Marie Till of Pottsboro, TX, his children; Pam Burchfield & Henry of Bridge City, TX, Julie Naillon & Douglas of Killeen, TX, Jamie Till of Beaumont, TX, Stephine Pratt & Dustin of Pottsboro, TX, his sisters; Jo Beth Gordon of Garland, TX and Janice Axum of Elkhart, TX, his brothers; Dale Till & Deborah of Elkhart, TX, Gary Ashley & Deborah of Haslet, TX, Larry Ashley & Dana of Godley, TX, several grandchildren and one great-grandchild, other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning at service with the date to be announced later.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store