Donald Ray Reed, 65, formerly of Sherman, passing on his Birthday July 5, 2020. Service is set for Friday, July 17, 2020 at North Park CME Church, 6725 Tyree St, Dallas, Texas at 1pm.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 10 yrs, Claudia Collins Reed, 4 children, several grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 step-daughter, 3 step-children. He was cremated per his request.

Thank you for calls, cards, prayers.

