HONEY GROVE–Donald "Don" Wayne Roberson, age 65, was born on June 16, 1955 in Dallas, TX to James Firney and Virginia Dare (Swadley) Roberson. He passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home in Honey Grove, Texas. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Honey Grove, TX.

Don is survived by his brother Bobby J Roberson, his sisters Sandra (Sandy) Diane Shirley, and Patricia Susanne (Sue) Hill.

