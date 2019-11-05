Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
West Hill Cemetery
Sherman, TX
View Map
Donald T. "Don" Lasater


1936 - 2019
Donald T. "Don" Lasater Obituary
Donald 'Don' T. Lasater was born March 23 rd , 1936 in Wills Point, Texas to John W. Lasater and Hattie M. (Clay) Lasater. He graduated to Heaven on November 2 nd , 2019 at the age of 83.
Don grew up in Plainview, Texas and married his forever sweetheart Glenda "Flo" on July 28 th , 1956. She
preceded him in death in December 2012. Don was a career Navy servicemen and enlisted in the Navy in May of 1958 and rose to the rank of Machinery Repairmen First Class in September 1971, and Chief Petty Officer in September 1974. Don retired from the Navy in the early 80's.
Don attended Harvest Time Assembly of God Church in Sherman, Texas. He is survived by his sister, Betty Johnson of Conroe, Texas; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6 th , 2019 at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas. Pastor Nathan Cain will be officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5 th , 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas.
The online register may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019
