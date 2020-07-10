Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Donald Wayne Littrell, age 74, of Telephone, Texas. Cremation arrangements have been made under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Donald passed away Tuesday night, July 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Donald is survived by his wife, Katherine Littrell of Telephone, Texas; son, Jesse Littrell and wife Tabitha of Telephone, Texas; brothers, Luther Littrell and Melvin Littrell; sisters, Geraldine Cross of Bonham, Texas, Jackie Littrell of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Ruby Eaton of Amarillo, Texas; three grandsons, three great grandsons, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

