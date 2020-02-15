|
Donna Dae Campbell, 75, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Donna is survived by her family, daughter, Beverly Campbell of Mead, OK; three grandchildren, one great grandson; brother, Craig Whitley of Victoria, TX; and two nephews.
Donna wishes to be cremated and remains shared amongst her loved ones. She requested that there not be any services and the family is honoring that final wish.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020