POTTSBORO-Donna Elaine Boling, 61, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 10th, at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

She was born on July 14, 1958, in Arlington to Delores Paslay Foster and Bob Foster. She graduated from Pottsboro High School 1976, and married Ronnie Boling on March 26, 1982. She worked at Texas Instruments for over 30 years. Donna loved listening to the "oldies", shopping, laughing, and being around her family and friends. Her most treasured love was being "Nana" to her grandkids and supporting them in sports and other activities.

Donna is survived by her husband, Ronnie Boling; son, Michael Foster; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Alex Cantrell; stepdaughter, Erin Boling; sister, Pam Foster; brother, Russell Foster; dad and stepmother, Bob and Ginny Foster; grandsons Kalub Foster, Aidan Cantrell, Lyric Cantrell; granddaughter Kloe Foster; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Delores Paslay Foster, and brother, Ronnie Foster.

There will be a family visitation time on Saturday, June 13, from 3:00-6:00 pm at Parkside Baptist Church, 301 N Lillis Ln, Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store