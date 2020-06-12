DONNA ELAINE BOLING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POTTSBORO-Donna Elaine Boling, 61, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 10th, at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
She was born on July 14, 1958, in Arlington to Delores Paslay Foster and Bob Foster. She graduated from Pottsboro High School 1976, and married Ronnie Boling on March 26, 1982. She worked at Texas Instruments for over 30 years. Donna loved listening to the "oldies", shopping, laughing, and being around her family and friends. Her most treasured love was being "Nana" to her grandkids and supporting them in sports and other activities.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ronnie Boling; son, Michael Foster; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Alex Cantrell; stepdaughter, Erin Boling; sister, Pam Foster; brother, Russell Foster; dad and stepmother, Bob and Ginny Foster; grandsons Kalub Foster, Aidan Cantrell, Lyric Cantrell; granddaughter Kloe Foster; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Delores Paslay Foster, and brother, Ronnie Foster.
There will be a family visitation time on Saturday, June 13, from 3:00-6:00 pm at Parkside Baptist Church, 301 N Lillis Ln, Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved