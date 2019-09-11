Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
DONNA HENSLEE

DONNA HENSLEE Obituary
Donna Gail Mitchell Henslee , 71 of Celeste, died Monday, September 9 at Medical City in McKinney.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00a.m. Friday, September 13 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard with Charles E. Wrenn officiating.
Burial will be at Hogeye/Celeste Cemetery.
Family visitation will be from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Thursday, September 12 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard.
Donna is survived by her husband, Mike Henslee; sons, Michael and Danny Henslee, all of Celeste and brother, Jerry Mitchell of Greenville, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019
