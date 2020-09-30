1/1
DONNA JO ESTES
SHERMAN-Donna Jo (Arterbury) Estes of Sherman was born on October 22, 1933 to Elbert & Ora Mae (Isbell) Arterbury near Krum, Texas and passed away on September 28, 2020, 24 days shy of her 87th birthday. Donna married the love of her life Don Estes on November 22, 1952 and they celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in March of 2008.
She is survived by daughters-- Sheri Stettner and husband, Peter, of Dallas and Karen Dupuis of Sherman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Estes of Sherman; grandchildren D. J. Estes of Fort Worth, Taylor Estes Foster and husband Carson of Howe, Caleb Dupuis and wife, Katie of Sherman, Judd Dupuis and wife, Layna of Sherman, and Michael Stettner and husband, Ian Palacios of Charleston, South Carolina. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren including Maxwell David Foster and June Josephine Foster. Other survivors include sister, Carolyn Cavender of Van Alstyne, and brothers, Elvis Arterbury and wife, Stephanie of Georgetown, TX and Travis Arterbury and wife, Mary Ann, of Russellville, Arkansas as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her son, David Wayne Estes.
Always the consummate hostess, Donna delighted in time spent with family and friends. She adored spending time with them, whether playing games, indulging them with her cooking, or exploring the world and traveling with them. Through the years, she and Don traveled to many countries where along with priceless memories, she collected many unique walking canes. Donna co-owned Steak Kountry with Don. They both had a passion for the restaurant business and enjoyed fostering friendships throughout the community. Donna loved the Lord and was a member of Harvest Time Assembly of God Church in Sherman.
In lieu of a family visitation, Donna will lie in state at Waldo Funeral Home for public viewing from 8am -5pm on Wednesday, September 30th. The family will have a private graveside service at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman with her brother, Travis Arterbury officiating. A memorial service for public attendance will be held at a later date. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
