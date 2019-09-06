|
|
|
Donna L. Turman, of Big Springs, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Highland Cemetery in Durant. Pastor Jesse West will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Turman; and siblings, Violet Harper, and James Hartzell.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019