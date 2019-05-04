|
Donna Lee (Wilson) Dennington, 68, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Carrus Hospital in Sherman, Texas.
Donna was born in San Jose, California on January 29, 1951, the daughter of Walter Lee and Judieth Gambell Wilson, Jr. She and Michael Dennington were married in Dallas, Texas in 1972. Donna worked as a legal assistant, she attended Forest Avenue Baptist Church, she was a Lifetime member of VFW Post #7873 and a member of American Legion Post #231.
She is survived by her son, John Michael Dennington of Forney, Texas; brother, Robert Wilson of Pottsboro and sister, Jacki Harris of Pottsboro.
Celebration of Life services will be organized by the family and held at a later date.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019