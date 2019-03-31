Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Donna Lee Hall


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Lee Hall Obituary
Donna Lee Hall, age 89, passed away at Texoma Medical Center surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:11 a.m.
She was born December 17, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas; the daughter of Thomas N. Nicholson and Juanita E. (Veatch) Nicholson Lemmons. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray M. Hall, her parents, a brother Bill Lemmons and a sister Jacqueline McClanahan. Donna enjoyed cooking for the family as well as reading and tending to her beloved pets. Some of her favorite times out and about were to watch her grandchildren play, having lunch with friends, and shopping.
She is survived by sons, Michael R. Hall, Darrell M. Hall; daughters Shirlee A. Hall Johnson and Jacquie M. Hall Stephens, brother Richard Lemmons, 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Donna's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
