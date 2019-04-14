Born in Denison, Texas on December 16, 1942, Donna was daughter of Louise Howell and Dr. Don W. Freeman. At the time, Donna's father was the only pediatrician in the Denison area.

Donna grew up on a farm west of Dension, and riding horses with her younger sister Lynne was a passion they both shared. She attended St. Xavier's Catholic School and graduated from Denison High School and the University of Dallas.

After college she began a 23 year career in accounting with Abbott Laboratories,Las Colinas in Irving, Tx. When she retired, she returned to Denison for the remainder of her life.

Donna loved people and they felt the same about her. She had a great sense of humor, and her spirits were always high, in spite of her medical difficulties.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents Molly Kirk and Dr. William Freeman. Left to cherish her memory are her younger sister Lynne and husband Mike McKinley of Denison; niece Kendall McKinley and husband David Brown and their two sons Jackson and Garrett, all of Dallas; and nephew Michael McKin ley Jr. of Sherman.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 the morning of April 19th, at Calvary Cemetery in Denison. Brother Raymond England of Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, Dension, Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary