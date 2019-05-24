|
|
|
Donna Marie Grubbs, 64, of Collinsville, died Friday, May 10, 2019.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Pastor Jerry Davis will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her husband, John Grubbs of Collinsville; son, Daniel (Amanda) Grubbs of Massachusetts; mother Josephine Navaretta of Staten Island, NY; brother, Vincent Frizziola of Staten Island, NY; and two grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.meadorfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 24, 2019
Read More