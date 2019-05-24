Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Collinsville
Donna Marie (Navaretta) Grubbs


1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donna Marie (Navaretta) Grubbs Obituary
Donna Marie Grubbs, 64, of Collinsville, died Friday, May 10, 2019.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Pastor Jerry Davis will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her husband, John Grubbs of Collinsville; son, Daniel (Amanda) Grubbs of Massachusetts; mother Josephine Navaretta of Staten Island, NY; brother, Vincent Frizziola of Staten Island, NY; and two grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.meadorfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 24, 2019
