Donna Marie Thompson, 65, of Denison, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Joshua Martin (Amber) of Farmersville, Ryan Martin (Alyssa) of Argyle, Elizabeth Ann Thompson of Amarillo, Misty Vargas of Reno, Christy Thompson of Whitewright, and Katie Sullivan (John) of Denison; brothers, Scott Morrison (nancy) of Hilton Head, NC, and Michael Morrison (Lori) of Orofino, Idaho; and seven grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019