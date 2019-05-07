Donna Narcissus Boyd Holder, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Sherman, TX. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Donna is survived by her daughter Paula Holder Schneider and granddaughter Lauren Quesada. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years James Holder and eldest daughter, Debbie Holder. Donna was known to all as a kind, loving woman who was the epitome of dignity and grace.

Through her illness and loss of memory over the past 8 years, Donna remained strong and continued to put others ahead of herself, believing this too shall pass and better tomorrows were ahead. Her love for her two girls, Paula and Lauren, never diminished. She poured a lifetime of love into her family that will continue for generations.

A resident of Sherman for over 50 years, Donna retired from M and P National Bank. She was born in Magnolia, Arkansas on February 20, 1930. The oldest of six siblings, she is survived by her two sisters; Jane Collins and Kathy Carrington; and her youngest brother Michael Boyd. She was proceeded in death by her two brothers; Richard Boyd and Joe Boyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in Donna's name to the Home Hospice of Grayson County in efforts to support the dedicated nurses and home health professionals who take care of our loved ones in their final chapter.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Waldo Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with Rev. Randy Reddell officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 7, 2019