Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Holder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Narcissus (Boyd) Holder


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Narcissus (Boyd) Holder Obituary
Donna Narcissus Boyd Holder, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Sherman, TX. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Donna is survived by her daughter Paula Holder Schneider and granddaughter Lauren Quesada. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years James Holder and eldest daughter, Debbie Holder. Donna was known to all as a kind, loving woman who was the epitome of dignity and grace.
Through her illness and loss of memory over the past 8 years, Donna remained strong and continued to put others ahead of herself, believing this too shall pass and better tomorrows were ahead. Her love for her two girls, Paula and Lauren, never diminished. She poured a lifetime of love into her family that will continue for generations.
A resident of Sherman for over 50 years, Donna retired from M and P National Bank. She was born in Magnolia, Arkansas on February 20, 1930. The oldest of six siblings, she is survived by her two sisters; Jane Collins and Kathy Carrington; and her youngest brother Michael Boyd. She was proceeded in death by her two brothers; Richard Boyd and Joe Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in Donna's name to the Home Hospice of Grayson County in efforts to support the dedicated nurses and home health professionals who take care of our loved ones in their final chapter.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Waldo Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with Rev. Randy Reddell officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now