DENISON–Donna Polk, age 68, passed away Wednesday, October 7,
2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
A private celebration was held Saturday, October 10, 2020 for family
and close friends in Denison, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Orris G. Polk, Sr., daughter, Denise Polk, two sons, Orris G. Polk, Jr. and Mario Polk, and four sisters, Narcisse, Denise, Marlene and Veronica.
Arrangements were by Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman, Texas.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
