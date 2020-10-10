Or Copy this URL to Share

DENISON–Donna Polk, age 68, passed away Wednesday, October 7,

2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

A private celebration was held Saturday, October 10, 2020 for family

and close friends in Denison, Texas.

Survivors include her husband, Orris G. Polk, Sr., daughter, Denise Polk, two sons, Orris G. Polk, Jr. and Mario Polk, and four sisters, Narcisse, Denise, Marlene and Veronica.

Arrangements were by Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman, Texas.

