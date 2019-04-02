Home

Donna Ruth (Carter) Hill

Donna Ruth (Carter) Hill Obituary
Donna Ruth (Carter) Hill, 78, of Kaufman died Friday March 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday April 3, at Brown's funeral Service Chapel in Durant, Okla, with Pastor James Robinson officiating.
She is survived by her husband Win (Shorty) Hill of Kaufman; sons Dick (Lea) Presley of Durant, Okla and Darren Presley of Phoenix, Az.; three grandchildren; sisters Gladys Brown of St. Louis, Mo and Dorothy K. Brown of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019
