Services for Donna Sue Murphy, age 57, of Van Alstyne, TX, who peacefully took her last breaths of life Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Meadowbrook Care Center, will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Morning Chapel CME Church in Van Alstyne.
The family will receive friends Saturday, at the church, immediately following the service, from 1-3pm. Donna was survived by her siblings, brothers; Robert Rhyne (Katherine), Ft. Worth TX, Ronald Murphy, Van Alstyne, TX, Garry Murphy (Conchita), Little Elm TX, David Murphy, Denison, TX, Kevin Murphy (Gwen), Van Alstyne, TX. And her only surviving sister, Monica Culpepper (Mitchell), Garland, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020