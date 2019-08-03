Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St.Jude Catholic Church
Allen, TX
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Rosehill Cemetery
Calera, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Sweeney Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Sweeney Howard

Send Flowers
Donna Sweeney Howard Obituary
Donna Sweeney Howard, 81, of Tyler, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St.Jude Catholic Church in Allen. Father Andrew Semler will officiate. A memorial committal will be held following the mass at 3 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery in Calera.
She is survived by her son, David Ty Sweeney (Querube) of Allen; sisters, Joan Stallings of Durant, and Pauline Moore of Prescott, AZ; and two grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.