Donna Sweeney Howard, 81, of Tyler, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St.Jude Catholic Church in Allen. Father Andrew Semler will officiate. A memorial committal will be held following the mass at 3 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery in Calera.
She is survived by her son, David Ty Sweeney (Querube) of Allen; sisters, Joan Stallings of Durant, and Pauline Moore of Prescott, AZ; and two grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019