SHERMAN-Donnell Thelmer Banks, Jr., 72, of Sherman died on Thursday September 3rd, 2020.

He is survived by his siblings; Edna Niblet, Jerry Banks, Velma Simmons, Cecilia Roberts, children; Lisa Marie Banks, Cecilia Sharon Banks, LaSonja Lynn Standfeild, Rita Murphy, Dwone Donnell Banks, and Drumaine Banks.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Saturday at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman. Visitation will take place Thursday from 10:00am – 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home.

