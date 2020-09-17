1/1
DONNELL T. BANKS, JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Donnell Thelmer Banks, Jr., was born on April 30th, 1949, in Sherman to Thelmer Banks, Sr., and Evelyn Banks. He was educated in the Sherman Public Schools. He served his country proudly for 2 years in the United States Navy. Donnell worked for Farmer John in California, Oscar Mayer, and Tyson Foods. He later retired in 2015. On September 3rd, 2020 Donnell was called home to glory. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson Jarrell Lamar Campbell. Donnell is survived by his wife Mrs. Helen Banks, his siblings; Edna Niblet, Jerry Banks, Velma Simmons, Cecilia Roberts, children; Lisa Marie Banks, Cecilia Sharon Banks, LaSonja Lynn Standfeild, Rita Murphy, Dwone Donnell Banks, Drumaine Banks, his 25 grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will take place Thursday from 10:00am – 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved