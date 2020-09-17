SHERMAN–Donnell Thelmer Banks, Jr., was born on April 30th, 1949, in Sherman to Thelmer Banks, Sr., and Evelyn Banks. He was educated in the Sherman Public Schools. He served his country proudly for 2 years in the United States Navy. Donnell worked for Farmer John in California, Oscar Mayer, and Tyson Foods. He later retired in 2015. On September 3rd, 2020 Donnell was called home to glory. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson Jarrell Lamar Campbell. Donnell is survived by his wife Mrs. Helen Banks, his siblings; Edna Niblet, Jerry Banks, Velma Simmons, Cecilia Roberts, children; Lisa Marie Banks, Cecilia Sharon Banks, LaSonja Lynn Standfeild, Rita Murphy, Dwone Donnell Banks, Drumaine Banks, his 25 grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Visitation will take place Thursday from 10:00am – 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman.



