Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
For more information about
DONNITA GOODE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Ravenna Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNITA GOODE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNITA GOODE

Send Flowers
DONNITA GOODE Obituary
Graveside services for Donnita Goode, 75, of Ravenna, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ravenna Cemetery under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Bro. David Eaton will officiate. Donnita passed away Wednesday night, May 6, 2020 at The Homestead of Denison.
Donnita is survived by her children, Blake Goode and wife, Lauron, Chad Goode and wife, Elyse, Carla Stanley and husband Rickey and Chris Rattan and husband, Brad, all of Ravenna, Texas; 11 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -