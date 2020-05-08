|
Graveside services for Donnita Goode, 75, of Ravenna, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ravenna Cemetery under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Bro. David Eaton will officiate. Donnita passed away Wednesday night, May 6, 2020 at The Homestead of Denison.
Donnita is survived by her children, Blake Goode and wife, Lauron, Chad Goode and wife, Elyse, Carla Stanley and husband Rickey and Chris Rattan and husband, Brad, all of Ravenna, Texas; 11 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020