Dorene Treat Obituary
Dorene Treat, of Durant, died Saturday, June 22, 2019.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24 at the First Baptist Church in Durant. Micah Tennison and Caleb Treat will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Tennison of Oklahoma City; sons, Curtis W. Treat of Jefferson City, Missouri, Kenny Treat of Durant, and Carl Treat of Stillwater; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two more great-grandchildren on the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019
