|
|
|
Doretha died in Sherman, Texas on April 21, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by Children: Daniel L. and Sherri Gordon of Durant, Gregory P. Gordon of Durant, Scott H. Gordon of Durant, one grandson, Sister: Betty Jean James Sullivan, Hoover, Alabama, Brother: Billy Joe James, Uvalde, TX.
A come and go family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Friday April 24th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK. A graveside service for Doretha will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday April 25th at the Restland Cemetery in Silo, OK with Rev. Mike Manaugh. A live video of her graveside service will be available for friends and family to view at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home Facebook Page, the live stream will start at 10:00am at https://www.facebook.com/hcmfh/. A memorial service is pending at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that memorials be made in her name to the 1st Presbyterian Church 501 N. 15th Ave., Durant, OK 74701 www.fpcdurant.com
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020