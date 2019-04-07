|
Doris Ann Brewer, 86, a resident of the Terrace at Denison, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Catron of Denison; son Larry Howard of Iowa Park, Tx; six grandchildren, numerous great-grand children and several great-great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by her husband James E. Brewer; sons Gene Roberson Jr. and Glen Roberson; daughters Brenda Lott and Rayma Stoff.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
