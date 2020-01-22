|
|
Funeral services for Doris Lee Brownfield, 87, of Ector, Texas, will be held at 2:00 PM Monday,
January 20, 2020 in Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Morris Cook will officiate. Burial will
follow in Carson Cemetery in Ector. Doris passed away early Friday morning, January 17,
2020 at Woodlands Place Rehabilitation Suites in Denison, TX.
Doris was born November 4, 1932 in Santa Rosa, Texas, the daughter of William Frank Barron
and Lillian Gertrude Simmons Barron. She attended Whitewright Schools. Doris married T. J.
Brownfield on November 19, 1947 in Littlefield, Texas. She was a longtime member of Ector
Baptist Church and served 18 years as a volunteer builder with Builders for Christ. Doris was
a hard worker and enjoyed gardening, yardwork and collecting photos. She loved spending
time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Robert Lee Brownfield,
a grandson, Garrett Rogers, two sisters, Margaret Jackson, and Jackie Johnston and stepsister,
Beulah Gann.
Doris is survived by her husband of 72 years, T. J. Brownfield of Ector, TX; 3 sons, Bobby
Brownfield and wife, Sara of Ector, TX, Dennis Jay Brownfield and wife, Cathy of Lamasco
Community of Fannin County, TX, and James Mark Brownfield and wife, Denise of Denison, TX;
2 daughters, Sandra Kay Williams and husband, Chuck of Kentuckytown, TX and Mary Rogers
and husband, Kyle of Sherman, TX; 11 grandchildren, Tammy, Timothy, Cathy, Billie, Tyler,
Bob, Charley, Dusty, Mattie, Ashlee and Aimee; 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great
grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Bob Brownfield, Tyler Brownfield, Dusty Brownfield, Charley
Williams, Wayne Brownfield, Brandon Quate, Hunter Herriage, Vaden Brownfield, Peyton
Brownfield, Jaythan Brownfield and Cade Wells.
Memorials may be made to , www.stjudes.org
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 1:00 PM till service time, Monday.
Online guest register www.wisefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020