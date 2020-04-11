Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS DOWLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS DOWLING

Send Flowers
DORIS DOWLING Obituary
Doris Ann Thelma Dowling, 59, of Sherman, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Doris is loved and remembered by her husband, Terry Lee Dowling; her daughters, Evangeline Markham and Danae Hernandez; her father, Tommy Lawrence; six brothers including David Sablan, Howie, Tommy, Richard, and Michael Lawrence, and her only sister Joni Wilson.
Mrs. Dowling will be cremated according to her wishes. There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -