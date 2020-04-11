|
Doris Ann Thelma Dowling, 59, of Sherman, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Doris is loved and remembered by her husband, Terry Lee Dowling; her daughters, Evangeline Markham and Danae Hernandez; her father, Tommy Lawrence; six brothers including David Sablan, Howie, Tommy, Richard, and Michael Lawrence, and her only sister Joni Wilson.
Mrs. Dowling will be cremated according to her wishes. There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2020