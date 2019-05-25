|
Doris Faye Kerbow, 88, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home in Sherman.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Waples Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Cheryl Murphy will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her son, David Kerbow of Sherman; daughters, Debbie Kerbow of Sherman, and Diana Williams of Denison; sisters, Lorene Wicker of Houston, and Frances McCrummen of Apple Valley, CA; brothers, Charles Kraatz of Irving and Gene Kraatz of Apple County, CA; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
