Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waples Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Waples Memorial United Methodist Church
Doris Faye (Kraatz) Kerbow


1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Doris Faye (Kraatz) Kerbow Obituary
Doris Faye Kerbow, 88, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home in Sherman.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Waples Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Cheryl Murphy will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her son, David Kerbow of Sherman; daughters, Debbie Kerbow of Sherman, and Diana Williams of Denison; sisters, Lorene Wicker of Houston, and Frances McCrummen of Apple Valley, CA; brothers, Charles Kraatz of Irving and Gene Kraatz of Apple County, CA; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 25, 2019
