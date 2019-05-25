On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 the Lord called our beloved mother, Doris Faye Kerbow, 88, of Sherman, to her heavenly home.

Mrs. Kerbow was born November 20, 1930 in Sharpe, Texas the daughter of Ben and Bernice (Pressley) Kraatz. She married the love of her life, David Kerbow. Doris had been a member of the BPW and retired from Banc One in Commerce, Texas. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, 42, and different games. Doris was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks. Doris loved the Lord and her family. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.

Mrs. Kerbow leaves behind her beloved family, son, David Wayne Kerbow of Sherman; daughters, Debbie Jane Kerbow of Sherman, and Diana Lynn Williams and husband, Lonnie of Denison; grandchildren, Mark (Christi) Williams, Amy (Jeff) Norris, Gary (Krystalyn) Williams, Brian (Christie) Kerbow, Daniel Kerbow, Dalton Kerbow; great grandchildren, Ariel Smith, Ashley (Jesse) Palmore, Madison Williams, Preston Norris, Drew Williams, Koleman Kerbow, Carson Kerbow; great- great grandchildren, Parker Palmore and Paxton Palmore; sisters, Lorene Wicker of Houston; Frances McCrummen of Apple Valley, CA; brothers, Charles Kraatz and wife, Norma of Irving; Gene Kraatz of Apple County, CA; and daughter-in-law, Alice Kerbow of Denison, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Kerbow and son, Duane Kerbow.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kerbow will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Waples Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Cheryl Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends with gather to visit one hour prior to service time.

Pallbearers will be Mark Williams, Gary Williams, Brian Kerbow, Dalton Kerbow, Daniel Kerbow, and Jeff Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be Drew Williams and Preston Norris.

The family would like to thank the staff of Visionary Hospice for their excellent care.

