On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Doris Jeannine Haynes, 89, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus at her home in Denison.
Mrs. Haynes was born December 14, 1930 in Shamrock, Texas, the daughter of Ivan and Inez (Wade) Walraven. She graduated from Shamrock High School Class of 1949. Doris married the love of he life, Leroy Haynes. She enjoyed helping others and for 17 years, was a volunteer at Texoma Medical Center. Doris loved the Lord and was a member of First Christian Church in Denison. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Haynes leaves behind her beloved family, son, Kelly George and wife, Serena of Aztec, NM; step son, Harvey Haynes of Cuero, TX; step daughter, Judy Colwell and husband, Ben of Cuero, TX; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Haynes, Keith Haynes, Toni Haynes, Terry George, Tamara Hudson, and Courtnie Sanders; nine great grandchildren, sister, Patricia Johnson and husband, Clifford of Pottsboro, TX; and niece, Carrie Hanner and husband, Glen of Colleyville, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Haynes and sister, Hellen Zook.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Pioneer Cemetery in Graham, Texas. Mrs. Haynes will lie in state from 12-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020