Doris Jeannine Haynes, 89, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Denison.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by her family, son, Kelly George of Aztec, NM; step son, Harvey Haynes of Cuero, TX; step daughter, Judy Colwell of Cuero, TX; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, sister, Patricia Johnson of Pottsboro, TX; and one niece.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Pioneer Cemetery in Graham, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020