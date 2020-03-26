Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Pioneer Cemetery
Graham, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS HAYNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS HAYNES

Send Flowers
DORIS HAYNES Obituary
Doris Jeannine Haynes, 89, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Denison.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by her family, son, Kelly George of Aztec, NM; step son, Harvey Haynes of Cuero, TX; step daughter, Judy Colwell of Cuero, TX; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, sister, Patricia Johnson of Pottsboro, TX; and one niece.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Pioneer Cemetery in Graham, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -