Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Doris Jean Pedigo Obituary
Doris Jean Pedigo went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home. Her loving family by her side. Doris was married to her husband Steve since high school. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.
She leaves behind two sons, Ben Pedigo and wife Holly; Billy Pedigo and wife Stephanie; four grandchildren she loved more than life, Olivia, Gavyn, Jackson and Braylon; father and mother Nathan and Bernice Phelps; brother-in-law Joe Benny Pedigo and Vicky James her sister-in-law; sisters, Sherry Ballard, Toni Paveloff and husband Mark; numerous nieces and nephews, Blayne Ballard and Brianna Vasquez.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Wayne Pedigo; Charlie Coder; grandson, Ian Pedigo; grandparents, Aaron and Josie Copeland.
Doris is loved and will be missed.
A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, Texas 75414. Family will receive friends for a visitation 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Mullican-Little Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Dripping Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019
