Doris June Jones, 93, of Durant, Oklahoma, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
She will be interred in Durant in a private family service. Donations in memory of Doris may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Durant, OK or a . Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant. www.holmes coffeymurray.com
She is survived by a son Monte Jones of Dallas, TX; daughters Phyllis Freeny of Durant, OK. and Cheryl Holton of Edmond, OK; four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
