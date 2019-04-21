SHERMAN - Doris M. Walthall, age 92, passed away April 19, 2019, at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman. She was born in Leesville, Louisiana, on January 3, 1927, to the late Midford and Florence Crosby. She moved to Wink, Texas in her early teens, and later to Alamogordo, New Mexico, where she graduated from high school. She met her husband, Joe L. Walthall, in Alamogordo during WWII. When the war was over, he returned to Alamogordo and married Doris on September 22, 1945. She and Joe were married 65 years.

Joe and Doris Walthall moved to Sherman in 1949, for Joe's work. Doris worked as a Church Secretary before becoming a housewife and a stay-at-home Mom. She worked a few jobs from home over the years and was extremely proud of the work she did for several organizations throughout her life. She was a Cub Scout and Blue Bird leader, worked for about 25 years in the PTA, helped with the Crisis Center, and was heavily involved with church work at Fairview Baptist and for almost 50 years at East Sherman Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, participated in the WMU, and worked with the Elderly programs. She became a Christian at age 14 and strived to live a life that would make her a good witness to those around her. She was an avid reader, she loved to cook, and she loved being with her family and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Joe L. Walthall; parents, Midford and Florence Crosby; one daughter, Linda Carol (Walthall) Taylor; her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Martha Crosby; three sister-in-laws, Bonnie Middleton, Clara Gilbreath, and Windola Walthall; a brother-in-law, Dile Ray Walthall; and, a grandson, Devin Crawford.

She is survived by her son, Mike Walthall and wife Kathy of Sherman; one daughter, Lila Jo (Walthall) Martin of Orange Park, Florida; one son-in-law, Larry Taylor of Edmond, OK; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for friends and family will be Monday, April 22, at 1:30 pm at Waldo Funeral Home, followed by the funeral at 2:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman, TX. They can be reached at 903-893-1101 for details. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention at www.imb.org. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary