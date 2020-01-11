|
|
|
Mimi left to join our Lord from Seven Oaks in Bonham, TX on Monday, January 06, 2020. She was 94.
Family will receive friends at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home on Saturday, January, 11, 2020 at 1:00pm. Followed by graveside services at Carson Cemetery at 2:00. Reverend Mike Moody will officiate.
Those she left behind are her daughter and son Beckie and Dale Holt of Ector, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; Sisters, Betty Caldwell and Sue McDonald of Bonham; and Brother and sister in law Thurman (Pete) and Pat Allen of Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to the national at www.alz.org
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020