Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Dorothy Coop

Dorothy Coop Obituary
Dorothy Coop, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, entered into eternal rest on December 4, 2019 at the age of 85.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Durant Church of Christ with Bro. Layne Heitz officiating.
Mrs. Coop was survived by four days by her beloved husband, Hascal Coop, resident of Durant, Oklahoma, son, Jeff Coop of Federal Way, Washington, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister, Lula Bryant of Irving, Texas, brother, Pat Atwood of Garland, Texas.
Services are under the
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
