Dorothy Irene Gage, age 81, of Colbert, OK, passed away at Beacon Hill Nursing Facility, Denison, TX, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Dorothy was born on November 17, 1937 in Nowata, OK to C.H. DeMoss & Ernestine Hall DeMoss. She married Dale Gage on July 27, 1963 in Durant, OK. Dale preceded her in death on May 5, 2009. Dorothy attended and graduated from Borger High School. She was a member of Coleman Avenue Church of Christ, Colbert.

Dorothy worked at various jobs in the Denison area, Hugh Chestnut Insurance, John Manville Plant and Denison Independent School District. She loved being in the workplace and had an impact on many people. She was a friend to everyone. She had a love for horses and also enjoyed traveling.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son; Randy Myers & wife Tammy of Colbert, OK, sister; Nancy Taylor & Merle of Durant, OK, step-son, Ricky Gage of Muskogee, OK, step-daughter; Tammy Stone & husband Ed of San Antonio, TX, sister-in-laws; Linda Sandridge of Idaho Falls, Idaho & Betty Wolfenbarger of Irving, TX, grandchildren; Sonny Myers of Colbert, OK, Jamie Damcott of New York, Summer Swistak of Holiday, TX, MaKenzie Williams of San Antonio, TX ,Chance Myers of New York, Colton Myers of New York, Dash Myers of Colbert, OK, great-grands, nieces, nephews, other family & many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Dale Gage, her parents, C.H. & Ernestine DeMoss, son; Ricky Myers, her brother; Rodney DeMoss and sister-in-law; Barbara DeMoss.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Colbert, OK. Officiating will be her nephew, Reverend Mark DeMoss. Dorothy was cremated per her wishes.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com . Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019