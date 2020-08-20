Dorothy Janet Ross entered her Heavenly home into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Janet was born January 20, 1932 in Pettit, Texas, to Oran and Francis Lavada (Stevenson) Mauldin. She grew up in Lubbock and graduated in 1950 from Lubbock High. After high school, she worked at Dunlaps Department Store as well as for Lena Stevens and First National Bank of Lubbock.
Janet met Benton Ray Ross in Lubbock after being introduced by family. They were later married in Hawaii. She traveled the world as a Navy wife to numerous stateside and overseas bases. Wherever the family was stationed, Janet found a church to call home. She loved Christian, Gospel and Hawaiian music and was crazy about Elvis. Her hobbies included sewing, ceramics, cooking and cake decorating. She was also a graduate of Clown School.
After Benton retired from the US Navy and Texas Instruments and she retired from Southwestern Bell, they continued to reside in Denison. In recent years, Janet worked beside her husband to build a home to share with family and friends offering true hospitality to those in need. During any gathering or group event, she was always the servant to others. When Benton's health declined, Janet was his faithful caregiver until his passing in 2008. She was continually active in the church and community.
Janet was a Texoma Medical Center volunteer and an active member of Parkside Baptist Church where she participated in the choir, Vacation Bible School and the Senior Pacesetters group. She was known for her gracious spirit, compassion and humor. She had many known humorous responses demonstrating her wit. For example, for every yes answer she would respond, "Does a pig got a curly tail?" When asked how you are, her response was "I was good, but I got over it'" and she could often be heard saying, "If it's not one thing, it's your mother." She was a prolific letter writer, often adding to the envelope, "P.S. I would have sent money, but I already licked the envelope." The last three years, Janet enjoyed the company of family and friends while residing at the family business, Legacy Assisted Living (Denison, Texas) alongside her sister, Joyce.
Janet is survived by her three children, Ava Angelena 'Angie' Smith of Denison, Gregory Lee Ross and wife Donna of Wichita Falls, and Kimberly Diane and husband Steven Streun of Denison, Texas.
Grandchildren include Joshua Smith of Dallas, Scott Ross and wife Megan of Dallas, Lisa Ross, Katie Ross and Rachel Ross, all of Wichita Falls, Sarah Beth and husband Justin Sterzer of Bonham, Gabriel Streun and Rebekah Streun both of Denison, Texas.
Great Grandchildren include Bendt, Melody and Madalyn Rose.
Janet is also survived by her sister, Joyce Ann Sharp, and numerous nieces and nephews in the local area and across the country.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Benton; 3 brothers – Chuck Mauldin, Robert Mauldin and Gilbert Mauldin; 2 sisters – Ruby Moore and Mary Lawler.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday August 22, 2020 at Parkside Baptist Church, Denison, Texas for immediate family and close friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited. Public viewing to pay respects is at Fisher Funeral home on Friday August 21, 2020 from 10a-5pm without family present.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet's name may be made to Parkside Baptist Church Mission or Children's programs
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com