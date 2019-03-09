Home

Dorothy Jeanette "Jeanette" (Eggers) Grimes

Dorothy Jeanette "Jeanette" (Eggers) Grimes Obituary
Dorothy Jeanette Grimes, 83, of Leonard, died Thursday March 7, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday March 11 at Cross Pointe Baptist Church, 22025 State Hwy 78, Leonard, with Bro. Ed Long, Joe Patterson and Brian West officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel, Leonard.
She is survived by her daughters Lynn Allen of Melissa, Renae Kennedy of Leonard, Sharon Jones of Sherman; sons Kevin Grimes of Durantm Okla, Charles Ritcie of Hudson, N. Carolina; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchild ren; sisters Lora Patterson of Whitesboro, Vickie McKinney of Ashville, N. Carolina; brothers Joe Eggers, Johnny Eggers and Kenny Eggers all of Hickory North Carolina.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019
