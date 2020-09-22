1/1
DOROTHY JOYCE MCBRIDE-NORTH
Dorothy went to be with our Lord, while surrounded by family on September 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be at 3PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at The First United Methodist Church in Farmersville, Texas. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery in Farmersville.
Dorothy was born June 24, 1938 in Denver Colorado to Glen and Gladys Adams. Dorothy is survived by her children Janet Gorden and husband David of Farmersville, Barbara Rhudy and husband Ronnie of Bonham, Dennis McBride and wife Michelle of Allen, Kelly Pugh and husband Doug of Farmersville, sister Pat Breland and husband John, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of beloved friends. Dorothy was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, sister and brother.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
