Dorothy Kelly died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.

Mrs. Kelly is survived by his family, daughter, Frances Jenkins, sons, Jimmy Kelly, Jesse Kelly, Dan Kelly, Charles Kelly, Tommy Kelly, Michael Kelly, and Ronny Kelly, twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kelly will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Pastor Alton Blakley officiating. She will be laid to rest at West Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

