On Saturday, June 6, 2020, the Lord called one of his angels to her heavenly home, Dorothy Nell Kelly, 91.
Mrs. Kelly was born September 30, 1928 in Ravenna, Texas the daughter of George Washington and AzeaL (White-Dehorney-Topsy. She attended Bonham High School and Paris Junior College. Dorothy married the love of her life, Rev. James P. Kelly, November 4, 1946. The great joys of her life were her family, dear friends, and her faith in Jesus Christ. Dorothy retired from Texas Instruments,. President of Wayland District Women Auxiliary of churches for the State of Oklahoma, First Lady of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hendrix Oklahoma and First Lady of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Atoka Oklahoma, memeber of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Honorary member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church . She was a song bird at her church and in the community, with a servant heart. Always helping and doing for others. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Kelly leaves behind her beloved family, daughter, Frances Jenkins, sons, Jimmy Kelly, Donnell Kelly, Jesse Kelly, Charles Kelly, Tommie Joe Kelly, Michael Kelly, and Ronnie Kelly, Dorothy was cared for by her essential granddaughter Tangee Rucker and great-grandson Taivian Rucker. She has twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James P. Kelly, son, James E. Kelly, brother, George W. Dehorney, and sister, Washie Nell Dehorney Hogan.
Funeral services for Mrs. Kelly will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Pastor Alton Blakley officiating. She will be laid to rest at West Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.