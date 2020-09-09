1/1
DOROTHY LACY
Dorothy Pearce Lacy, of Bells, Texas, passed from this life on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1939 in Munday, Texas to George and Nina Evelyn (Gilmer) Pearce.
She married Jimmy Dale Lacy, Sr. on November 30, 1957 in Durant, Oklahoma.
She enjoyed fishing.
She was preceded in death by her father George Pearce; mother Nina Pearce Watterson; husband Jimmy Lacy, Sr.; brother Bill Pearce; sisters Betty Pearce, Francis Pearce and Lorine Pearce.
Survivors include her son Jimmy Lacy, Jr. of Bells, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery Chapel, Durant, Oklahoma with Father Carl Kerkemeyer officiating.
The family would like to thank Rebecca, Wanda, Rhonda, Paul, Jamie and the aides from Denison Nursing and Rehab as well as Hospice Plus for helping during her time of illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant, PH- 580-916-9090, www.gordonfh.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Home
221 N. 3rd Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-916-9090
