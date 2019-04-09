|
Dorothy Lillian Stroud, 85, of Bonham, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Cooper Sorrels Funeral Home Chapel, Bonham with Wayne Lee of Grand Prairie offiiciating. Visitation will be one prior the service.
She is survived by her daughter Tami Collins; three grandchildren and three great-grand children; aunt Lillian Orbin; friends Lee Pearson, Wayne and Jleetia Lee; and her little dog, Bella.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
