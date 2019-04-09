Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lillian Stroud

Obituary Flowers

Dorothy Lillian Stroud Obituary
Dorothy Lillian Stroud, 85, of Bonham, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Cooper Sorrels Funeral Home Chapel, Bonham with Wayne Lee of Grand Prairie offiiciating. Visitation will be one prior the service.
She is survived by her daughter Tami Collins; three grandchildren and three great-grand children; aunt Lillian Orbin; friends Lee Pearson, Wayne and Jleetia Lee; and her little dog, Bella.
Please sign the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.