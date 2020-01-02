Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Sweetwater, TX
DOROTHY LUCILLE RUSHING


1919 - 2019
DOROTHY LUCILLE RUSHING Obituary
Dorothy Lucille Rushing, age 100, of Sherman passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
She was born in August 1919 in Clay County, Texas to Oscar and Eva Lewter. She married Ray Rushing II. She and her husband graduated from Abilene Christian College. She later earned her master's degree in elementary education. Her husband went on to become the Assistant Director of Industrial Education for the state of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one son, Ray Rushing III and one great-grandson, Grayson Keith McCall. She is survived by her son, Barry Rushing of Denison and his wife Glenda. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Paige McCall and her husband Brent of Sandia Park, New Mexico, and Brooke Cook and her husband Billy of Gunter, Texas.
Additionally, she is survived by three great-grandchildren, Brayden McCall, Tanner McCall and Brooklyn McCall, all of Sandia Park, New Mexico.
Mrs. Rushing taught school for 29 years, teaching in Rotan, Sweetwater, Plainview and Austin Schools. She was a member of the Western Heights Church of Christ in Sherman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4th at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater, Texas under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman, Texas.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 2nd from 6:00-8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home, 619 N. Travis St., Sherman, Texas.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
