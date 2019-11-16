Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Dorothy Mae Wakefield


1931 - 2019
Dorothy Mae Wakefield Obituary
Dorothy Mae Wakefield, age 88, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Homestead of Denison.
Dorothy was born April 13, 1931 in Tioga, Texas, the daughter of Sigmund and Minnie (Fries) Suter. She married the love of her life, Charles Edward Wakefield, June 30, 1950 in Sherman, Texas. Dorothy loved her family and she leaves a legacy of memories that includes, fun times, laughter, family meals, and an endless amount of love and caring for everyone in her life. She was a loyal friend to many people. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dorothy leaves behind her beloved family, husband of 69 years, Charles E. Wakefield of Denison, TX; son, Gary D. Wakefield and wife, Darla of Denison, TX; daughter, Sandra Pearson and husband, Bob of Pottsboro, TX; grandson, Jeremy Pearson and wife, Liz of Celina, TX; granddaughter, Kari O'Neal and husband, Ian of Lone Grove, OK; great grand twins, Audrey and Grant Pearson of Celina, TX; sister, Loretta Scyrkels of Irving, TX; four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death her parents, and sister, Reba A. Calk.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be registered online at the registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
