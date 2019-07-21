Dorothy Marie Anderson left this world to be with her savior on July 18, 2019. Dorothy was born to Jack and Madge Roark on November 14, 1925 in Electra Texas. She and her parents moved to Denison, Texas while Dorothy was an infant, where she lived out the rest of her life. She attended St Mary's Catholic School until she entered high school at Denison High. That was where she met the love of her life Paul Anderson, who she married in December 1944. They had 43 wonderful years together and in January 1946, Dorothy gave birth to her only son Paul Anderson, Jr.

She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Denison and worked in for the City of Denison for many years. She was the family matriarch and doted on her family tirelessly.

Dorothy was preceded in death by both parents, Jack and Madge, her husband Paul, and her son Paul, Jr.

She is survived by her grandsons Jerry, of Grapevine, Greg and wife Chandra of Archer City, and 3 great grandchildren, Kevin Harris of Ohio, and Bradley and Harley Anderson, Both of Archer City, all of whom she loved dearly.

There will be a graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Cedarlawn Cemetery on July 22,2019. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Dorothy's memory to s. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 21, 2019